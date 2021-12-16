Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

