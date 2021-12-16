Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,864 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 25,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 52,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average is $191.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.