iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,227,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $111.40 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $112.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

