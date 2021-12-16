Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 45,255 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Colfax were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colfax by 0.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Colfax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 1.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Colfax by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.81. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.