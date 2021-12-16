Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Declines By 51.5%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 362,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pintec Technology stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

