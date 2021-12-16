Short Interest in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Grows By 63.8%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the November 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFDR. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth $31,148,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,178,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,766,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,792,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

