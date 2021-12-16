Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Up 258.5% in November

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 258.5% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 722,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.
About Qualigen Therapeutics
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
