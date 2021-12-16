Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of PSO opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

