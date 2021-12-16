Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,259 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $204.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.08. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 177.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.