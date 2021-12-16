Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $128.90 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.77.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,927. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

