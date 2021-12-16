Analysts Set Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTSCY. HSBC began coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($67.42) price target for the company.

Shares of VTSCY opened at $9.88 on Monday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69.

Vitesco Technologies Group Company Profile

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.