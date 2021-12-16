Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 357.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 357.50 ($4.72).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.89) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.89) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.89) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.96) to GBX 390 ($5.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

LON:GRI opened at GBX 305 ($4.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.49). The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 307.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £296.64 ($392.02).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

