Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 284 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

