Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,058 shares of company stock worth $975,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

