Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target at $65.00

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,199 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $25.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $906.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

