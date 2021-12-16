Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FATE. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.06.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FATE opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.