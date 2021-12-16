Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $64,951.80 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $3,378,777.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $210.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medpace by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

