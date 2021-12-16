Gold Street Capital Corp. Buys 24,200 Shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 24,200 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $79,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 13,207 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $48,469.69.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 34,146 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $113,706.18.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 9,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

