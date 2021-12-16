Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

