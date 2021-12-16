Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after buying an additional 729,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.