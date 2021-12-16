Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.27 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

