Comparing Sanara MedTech (SMTI) & Its Competitors

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sanara MedTech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sanara MedTech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 332 1307 2253 84 2.53

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.08%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 22.29%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -40.62 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 22.87

Sanara MedTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -162.78% -52.38% -11.38%

Risk & Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.