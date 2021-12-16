Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $222,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 89.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $212,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average of $307.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.