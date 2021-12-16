Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 22.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $40.79 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

