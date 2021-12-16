Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Honda Motor by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947,004 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,215,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,895,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

