Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $217,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ABB by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

