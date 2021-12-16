Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

