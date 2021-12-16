Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 200 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,857,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

