Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

