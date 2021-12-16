Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £105 ($138.76) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($138.76) to £100 ($132.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($132.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($132.15) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($127.85).

AZN opened at GBX 8,431 ($111.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.61 billion and a PE ratio of 104.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,740.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,537.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($89.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($125.85).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

