JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 8,349

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,640 ($100.96) to GBX 8,349 ($110.33) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DCC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($95.81) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of DCC to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($91.19) to GBX 5,550 ($73.34) in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,046.17 ($93.12).

DCC stock opened at GBX 6,070 ($80.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a one year low of GBX 5,178 ($68.43) and a one year high of GBX 6,684 ($88.33). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,964.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,043.30.

In related news, insider Alan Ralph acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($81.25) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($121,871.28).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

