SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.65) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON SRC opened at GBX 83 ($1.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.13. The company has a market cap of £529.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. SigmaRoc has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.65 ($1.52).

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

