Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,440 ($45.46) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSN. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.14) to GBX 3,410 ($45.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.65) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Persimmon to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.65) to GBX 2,500 ($33.04) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,264.40 ($43.14).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,786.59 ($36.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,711.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,968.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,476 ($32.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.24).

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($36.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,112.53).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

