State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT opened at $351.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.78. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $241.70 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

