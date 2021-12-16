Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,450,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $261.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.02. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

