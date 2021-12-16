State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Etsy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Etsy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $229.13 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,512 shares of company stock worth $71,100,015 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

