Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.51 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,425 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

