Insider Buying: 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Purchases 58,876 Shares of Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Albert Fouerti acquired 58,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $118,929.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Albert Fouerti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Albert Fouerti bought 400,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $880,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Albert Fouerti acquired 330,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00.

1847 Goedeker stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.38. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOED. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,406,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 2,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1847 Goedeker by 1,243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

