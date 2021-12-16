Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $104,572.85 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $104,572.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83.

Shares of NTRA opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.93. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.63 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $23,096,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

