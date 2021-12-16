Michael F. Neidorff Sells 50,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Boston Partners lifted its position in Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

