Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Gap Down to $139.95

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.95, but opened at $128.26. Perficient shares last traded at $130.42, with a volume of 1,178 shares changing hands.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 13.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $82,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

