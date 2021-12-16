Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Gap Down to $139.95

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.95, but opened at $128.26. Perficient shares last traded at $130.42, with a volume of 1,178 shares changing hands.
PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 13.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $82,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
