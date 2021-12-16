Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. CMS Energy reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $64.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,925,000 after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $216,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.