Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

In related news, Director Michael C. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

