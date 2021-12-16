Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.
In related news, Director Michael C. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
