Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Update

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the November 15th total of 277,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 604,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ODT opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 1,287,577 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $2,948,551.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,409,535 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,744 over the last 90 days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

