Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $86 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 18.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

