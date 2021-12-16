Morgan Stanley Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $190.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a sell rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.11.

ROKU opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.64. Roku has a 52-week low of $190.23 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,541 shares of company stock valued at $122,454,623. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

