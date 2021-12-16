New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 12,627 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

