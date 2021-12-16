LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 367,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that LianBio will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

