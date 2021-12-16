Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.24

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 6857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $607.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 108.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 111,609 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Manchester United by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 20.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 81.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares during the period.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

