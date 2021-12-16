Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $240.00 and last traded at $246.95. Approximately 257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 370,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $69,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

